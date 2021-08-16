AIKIDO PHARMA (NASDAQ:AIKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIkido Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). AIkido Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VIRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Virios Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Virios Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($3.05) per share. Virios Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:POAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Predictive Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.12) per share. Predictive Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POAI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Predictive Oncology in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Predictive Oncology stock.

Predictive Oncology

DAILY JOURNAL (NASDAQ:DJCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($85.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8.

