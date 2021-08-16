Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Earnings results for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Canoo last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Canoo has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Canoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.13) per share. Canoo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Canoo will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13722169”.

Analyst Opinion on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.19%. The high price target for GOEV is $19.00 and the low price target for GOEV is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canoo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts' consensus price target of $11.67, Canoo has a forecasted upside of 66.2% from its current price of $7.02.

Dividend Strength: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo does not currently pay a dividend. Canoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

In the past three months, Canoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Canoo is held by insiders. Only 9.61% of the stock of Canoo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV



Earnings for Canoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Canoo is -5.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canoo has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

