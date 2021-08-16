Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Earnings results for CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

CBAK Energy Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $9.42 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. CBAK Energy Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. CBAK Energy Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “5182755”.

Analyst Opinion on CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Dividend Strength: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology does not currently pay a dividend. CBAK Energy Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

In the past three months, CBAK Energy Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.79% of the stock of CBAK Energy Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.33% of the stock of CBAK Energy Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT



The P/E ratio of CBAK Energy Technology is 11.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of CBAK Energy Technology is 11.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.32. CBAK Energy Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

