Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Earnings results for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

CleanSpark last issued its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company earned $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. CleanSpark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow by 4,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $1.30 per share. CleanSpark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. CleanSpark will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CleanSpark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 241.24%. The high price target for CLSK is $50.00 and the low price target for CLSK is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark does not currently pay a dividend. CleanSpark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

In the past three months, CleanSpark insiders have sold 1,002.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,667.00 in company stock and sold $183,780.00 in company stock. Only 6.01% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by insiders. Only 21.13% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by institutions.

Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow by 4,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -26.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -26.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CleanSpark has a P/B Ratio of 18.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

