Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Earnings results for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clear Secure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.82%. The high price target for YOU is $62.00 and the low price target for YOU is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clear Secure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.83, Clear Secure has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $52.46. Clear Secure has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure does not currently pay a dividend. Clear Secure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

In the past three months, Clear Secure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Clear Secure is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU



Earnings for Clear Secure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.09) per share.

