How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Earnings results for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

In the past three months, Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP is held by insiders. Only 13.08% of the stock of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS



The P/E ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

