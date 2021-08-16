Earnings and Growth Analysis : COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Earnings results for COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

COMSovereign last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. COMSovereign has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. COMSovereign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. COMSovereign will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159238”.

COMSovereign does not currently pay a dividend. COMSovereign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, COMSovereign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.30% of the stock of COMSovereign is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.02% of the stock of COMSovereign is held by institutions.

COMSovereign has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

