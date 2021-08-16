Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Earnings results for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

CooTek (Cayman) last released its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company earned $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80 million. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CooTek (Cayman) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.24 per share. CooTek (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CooTek (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. CooTek (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CooTek (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of CooTek (Cayman) is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -2.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

