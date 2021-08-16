Earnings and Growth Analysis : Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Earnings results for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Danimer Scientific last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Danimer Scientific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.05 per share. Danimer Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Danimer Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 326.63%. The high price target for DNMR is $66.00 and the low price target for DNMR is $66.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Danimer Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

In the past three months, Danimer Scientific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.38% of the stock of Danimer Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR



Earnings for Danimer Scientific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Danimer Scientific is -35.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Danimer Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

