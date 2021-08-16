worth buying post Earnings results? DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Earnings results for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

DarioHealth last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm earned $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth has generated ($4.01) earnings per share over the last year (($3.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DarioHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.30) to ($2.54) per share. DarioHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. DarioHealth will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722168”.

Analyst Opinion on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DarioHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.60%. The high price target for DRIO is $35.00 and the low price target for DRIO is $15.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DarioHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.25, DarioHealth has a forecasted upside of 136.6% from its current price of $11.94. DarioHealth has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth does not currently pay a dividend. DarioHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

In the past three months, DarioHealth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,083,832.00 in company stock. 21.20% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.16% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO



Earnings for DarioHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.30) to ($2.54) per share. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DarioHealth has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

