INTRUSION (NASDAQ:INTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Intrusion has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Intrusion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRUSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrusion in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Intrusion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INTZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Intrusion

ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ADIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Adial Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share).

IS ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADIL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adial Pharmaceuticals stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SQBG)

ATLANTICUS (NASDAQ:ATLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($5.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Earnings for Atlanticus are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $7.00 to $8.50 per share.

IS ATLANTICUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATLC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlanticus in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlanticus stock.

Atlanticus