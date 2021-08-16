SUPER LEAGUE GAMING (NASDAQ:SLGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Super League Gaming has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year (($1.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Super League Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.64) per share. Super League Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPER LEAGUE GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Super League Gaming in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Super League Gaming stock.

Super League Gaming

NORTECH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:NSYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Nortech Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NORTECH SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Wall Street analysts have given Nortech Systems a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Nortech Systems wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for BRF are expected to decrease by -13.89% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.31 per share.

IS BRF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRFS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRF in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BRF stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRF

UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:UBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Unity Biotechnology has generated ($1.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Unity Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.33) per share. Unity Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Unity Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Unity Biotechnology