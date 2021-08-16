Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Earnings results for DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

DouYu International last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Its revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DouYu International has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.5. Earnings for DouYu International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.09) per share. DouYu International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. DouYu International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159457”.

Analyst Opinion on DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DouYu International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 326.28%. The high price target for DOYU is $16.06 and the low price target for DOYU is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DouYu International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.71, DouYu International has a forecasted upside of 326.3% from its current price of $3.45. DouYu International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International does not currently pay a dividend. DouYu International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

In the past three months, DouYu International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.23% of the stock of DouYu International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU



Earnings for DouYu International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 57.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 57.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 27.60. DouYu International has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here