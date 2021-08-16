DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL (NASDAQ:DWSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.26) diluted earnings per share). Dawson Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL? (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Wall Street analysts have given Dawson Geophysical a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Dawson Geophysical wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

THERMOGENESIS (NASDAQ:THMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. ThermoGenesis has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($1.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ThermoGenesis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.13 per share. ThermoGenesis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERMOGENESIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THMO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ThermoGenesis in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ThermoGenesis stock.

ThermoGenesis

MARATHON DIGITAL (NASDAQ:MARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.7. Earnings for Marathon Digital are expected to grow by 222.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $3.52 per share.

IS MARATHON DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MARA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Digital in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marathon Digital stock.

Marathon Digital

MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MYMD)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Wall Street analysts have given MyMD Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but MyMD Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.