METACRINE (NASDAQ:MTCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Metacrine has generated ($3.97) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Metacrine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($2.11) per share. Metacrine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METACRINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTCR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Metacrine in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Metacrine stock.

Metacrine

RCM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:RCMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RCM Technologies are expected to grow by 28.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.32 per share. RCM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RCM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCMT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RCM Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RCM Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RCMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RCM Technologies

P&F INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:PFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $13.95 million during the quarter. P&F Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). P&F Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($9.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7.

