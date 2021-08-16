VOXELJET (NASDAQ:VJET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.62) diluted earnings per share). voxeljet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOXELJET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VJET)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for voxeljet in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” voxeljet stock.

voxeljet

EVOLVING SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:EVOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Evolving Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PMV PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PMVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). PMV Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PMV Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($1.55) per share.

IS PMV PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMVP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PMV Pharmaceuticals stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SNFCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8.

