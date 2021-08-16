NET ELEMENT (NASDAQ:NETE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.79 million for the quarter. Net Element has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Net Element are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.45 per share.

WVS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WVFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. WVS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microvast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Microvast stock.

EMX ROYALTY (NYSE:EMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share).

