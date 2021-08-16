IMMUCELL (NASDAQ:ICCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). ImmuCell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUCELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICCC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ImmuCell in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ImmuCell stock.

XCEL BRANDS (NASDAQ:XELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Xcel Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AMS)

GREENPOWER MOTOR (NASDAQ:GP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GreenPower Motor are expected to grow by 284.62% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.50 per share.

IS GREENPOWER MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenPower Motor in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenPower Motor stock.

