COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:JCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Communications Systems last announced its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Communications Systems has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Communications Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Communications Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Communications Systems stock.

Communications Systems

KELSO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:KIQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Kelso Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KELSO TECHNOLOGIES? (NYSE:KIQ)

NATURA &CO (NYSE:NTCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Natura &Co last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Natura &Co are expected to decrease by -18.18% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.27 per share.

IS NATURA &CO A BUY RIGHT NOW?

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natura &Co in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Natura &Co stock.

Natura &Co

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CTXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Citius Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Citius Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Citius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.37 per share. Citius Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW?

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citius Pharmaceuticals stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals