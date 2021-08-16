Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Earnings results for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 33.91 The high price target for EDR is 40.00 and the low price target for EDR is 29.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Endeavor Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 33.91, Endeavor Group has a forecasted upside of 44.3% from its current price of 23.50. Endeavor Group has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group does not currently pay a dividend. Endeavor Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

In the past three months, Endeavor Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought 0.00 in company stock and sold 3,879,509.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Endeavor Group is held by insiders. Only 0.15% of the stock of Endeavor Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR



Earnings for Endeavor Group are expected to grow by 116.67% in the coming year, from 0.60 to 1.30 per share.

More latest stories: here