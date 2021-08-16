Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Earnings results for EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVINE Live in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.60%. The high price target for EVLV is $14.00 and the low price target for EVLV is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EVINE Live has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, EVINE Live has a forecasted upside of 46.6% from its current price of $9.55. EVINE Live has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live does not currently pay a dividend. EVINE Live does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

In the past three months, EVINE Live insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.15% of the stock of EVINE Live is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.29% of the stock of EVINE Live is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV



Earnings for EVINE Live are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.19) per share. EVINE Live has a P/B Ratio of 9.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

