Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Earnings results for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fabrinet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.95%. The high price target for FN is $115.00 and the low price target for FN is $38.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fabrinet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.75, Fabrinet has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $90.68. Fabrinet has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet does not currently pay a dividend. Fabrinet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

In the past three months, Fabrinet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by insiders. 95.58% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN



Earnings for Fabrinet are expected to grow by 13.78% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.32. Fabrinet has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

