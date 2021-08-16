BRICKELL BIOTECH (NASDAQ:BBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Brickell Biotech has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brickell Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.30) per share. Brickell Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRICKELL BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brickell Biotech in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brickell Biotech stock.

VIVEVE MEDICAL (NASDAQ:VIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.73) per share. Viveve Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIVEVE MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIVE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viveve Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viveve Medical stock.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

HEAT BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:HTBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Heat Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($1.22) per share. Heat Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEAT BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTBX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heat Biologics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heat Biologics stock.

