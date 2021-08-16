Will stock surge before Earnings results? Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Earnings results for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Fortress Biotech last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business earned $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fortress Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.13 per share. Fortress Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortress Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 244.16%. The high price target for FBIO is $21.00 and the low price target for FBIO is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortress Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.60, Fortress Biotech has a forecasted upside of 244.2% from its current price of $3.08. Fortress Biotech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Fortress Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

In the past three months, Fortress Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.30% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.28% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO



Earnings for Fortress Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -5.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -5.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fortress Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

