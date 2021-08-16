Must-See Earnings Estimates for: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Earnings results for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

GAN last announced its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GAN are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.04 per share. GAN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. GAN will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.94%. The high price target for GAN is $35.00 and the low price target for GAN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, GAN has a forecasted upside of 65.9% from its current price of $15.97. GAN has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN does not currently pay a dividend. GAN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

In the past three months, GAN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $255,769.00 in company stock. Only 9.14% of the stock of GAN is held by insiders. Only 34.45% of the stock of GAN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN



Earnings for GAN are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of GAN is -18.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GAN is -18.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GAN has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here