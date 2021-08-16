How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Earnings results for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Global-e Online last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. Global-e Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Global-e Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.17 per share. Global-e Online has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Global-e Online will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global-e Online in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.50%. The high price target for GLBE is $75.00 and the low price target for GLBE is $41.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global-e Online has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.29, Global-e Online has a forecasted downside of 32.5% from its current price of $70.05. Global-e Online has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online does not currently pay a dividend. Global-e Online does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

In the past three months, Global-e Online insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Global-e Online is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE



Earnings for Global-e Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.17 per share.

More latest stories: here