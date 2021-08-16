Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Earnings results for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.57 to ($0.74) per share. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.60%. The high price target for GNOG is $28.00 and the low price target for GNOG is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

In the past three months, Golden Nugget Online Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.36% of the stock of Golden Nugget Online Gaming is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.92% of the stock of Golden Nugget Online Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG



