Earnings and Growth Analysis : HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Earnings results for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

HeadHunter Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HeadHunter Group has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.6. Earnings for HeadHunter Group are expected to grow by 34.23% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.49 per share. HeadHunter Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. HeadHunter Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.38%. The high price target for HHR is $47.00 and the low price target for HHR is $34.30. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HeadHunter Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.10, HeadHunter Group has a forecasted downside of 19.4% from its current price of $48.50. HeadHunter Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HeadHunter Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HeadHunter Group is 68.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HeadHunter Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.54% next year. This indicates that HeadHunter Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

In the past three months, HeadHunter Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.07% of the stock of HeadHunter Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR



Earnings for HeadHunter Group are expected to grow by 34.23% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 83.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 83.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 46.82. HeadHunter Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HeadHunter Group has a P/B Ratio of 50.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

