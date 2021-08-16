NUZEE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NUZE)

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BLCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $1.15. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.66) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLCM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLCM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

THE HONEST (NASDAQ:HNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest last posted its earnings results on August 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company earned $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. Its revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Honest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for The Honest are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.04) per share.

IS THE HONEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HNST)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Honest in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Honest stock.

The Honest

CONTRAFECT (NASDAQ:CFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. ContraFect has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ContraFect are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($1.10) per share.

IS CONTRAFECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ContraFect in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ContraFect stock.

ContraFect