Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Earnings results for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immersion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.21%. The high price target for IMMR is $15.00 and the low price target for IMMR is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immersion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Immersion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion does not currently pay a dividend. Immersion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

In the past three months, Immersion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.20% of the stock of Immersion is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.25% of the stock of Immersion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR



Earnings for Immersion are expected to grow by 19.40% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Immersion is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Immersion is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.32. Immersion has a PEG Ratio of 0.74. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Immersion has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

