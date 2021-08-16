Must-See Earnings Estimates Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Earnings results for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Inpixon last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Inpixon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Inpixon will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42390”.

Analyst Opinion on Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Dividend Strength: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon does not currently pay a dividend. Inpixon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

In the past three months, Inpixon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Inpixon is held by insiders. Only 6.01% of the stock of Inpixon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX



The P/E ratio of Inpixon is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inpixon is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inpixon has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

