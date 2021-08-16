BIOCARDIA (NASDAQ:BCDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). BioCardia has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioCardia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($1.13) per share. BioCardia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOCARDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCDA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioCardia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioCardia stock.

THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP (NASDAQ:NSEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $16.31 million during the quarter. The National Security Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.78) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP? (NASDAQ:NSEC)

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:MSGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm earned $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has generated ($3.72) earnings per share over the last year (($7.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($13.98) to ($2.28) per share.

IS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSGE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock.

CHEMOMAB THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CMMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. Chemomab Therapeutics has generated ($23.68) earnings per share over the last year (($17.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chemomab Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.75) per share.

IS CHEMOMAB THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMMB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chemomab Therapeutics stock.

