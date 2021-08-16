Wall street estimates Earnings report Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Earnings results for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44.

Kinnate Biopharma last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Kinnate Biopharma has generated ($5.28) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Kinnate Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.67) per share. Kinnate Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinnate Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 152.55%. The high price target for KNTE is $60.00 and the low price target for KNTE is $48.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinnate Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Kinnate Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 152.5% from its current price of $20.59. Kinnate Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Kinnate Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

In the past three months, Kinnate Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.20% of the stock of Kinnate Biopharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.95% of the stock of Kinnate Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE



Earnings for Kinnate Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Kinnate Biopharma is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kinnate Biopharma is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kinnate Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here