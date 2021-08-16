Will stock surge before Earnings results? Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Earnings results for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.14%. The high price target for ZEV is $17.00 and the low price target for ZEV is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lightning eMotors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.60, Lightning eMotors has a forecasted upside of 73.1% from its current price of $9.01. Lightning eMotors has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors does not currently pay a dividend. Lightning eMotors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

In the past three months, Lightning eMotors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.66% of the stock of Lightning eMotors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV



Earnings for Lightning eMotors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to ($0.19) per share. Lightning eMotors has a P/B Ratio of 47.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

