Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Earnings results for LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

LiqTech International last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. LiqTech International has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LiqTech International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.44 per share. LiqTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. LiqTech International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158929”.

Analyst Opinion on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiqTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.42%. The high price target for LIQT is $11.00 and the low price target for LIQT is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International does not currently pay a dividend. LiqTech International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

In the past three months, LiqTech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of LiqTech International is held by insiders. 42.87% of the stock of LiqTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT



Earnings for LiqTech International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of LiqTech International is -8.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LiqTech International has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

