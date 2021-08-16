PRECIPIO (NASDAQ:PRPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio last posted its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Precipio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precipio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECIPIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precipio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Precipio stock.

Precipio

EASTSIDE DISTILLING (NASDAQ:EAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Eastside Distilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Eastside Distilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENERGY FOCUS (NASDAQ:EFOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.32. Energy Focus has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Energy Focus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.57) per share. Energy Focus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:SBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

