How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Earnings results for Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Dividend Strength: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Meta Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

In the past three months, Meta Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought 0.00 in company stock and sold 5,724,000.00 in company stock. 17.49% of the stock of Meta Materials is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.50% of the stock of Meta Materials is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT



The P/E ratio of Meta Materials is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Meta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 12.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

