numbers crunched for you before earnings results MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

Earnings results for MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

MICT last released its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $8.94 million during the quarter. MICT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MICT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. MICT will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159526”.

Analyst Opinion on MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MICT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 157.54%. The high price target for MICT is $6.00 and the low price target for MICT is $4.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MICT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.13, MICT has a forecasted upside of 157.5% from its current price of $1.99. MICT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT does not currently pay a dividend. MICT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

In the past three months, MICT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,460,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of MICT is held by insiders. Only 7.76% of the stock of MICT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT



MICT has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

