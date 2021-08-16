Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Earnings results for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Montauk Renewables last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28 million. Montauk Renewables has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Montauk Renewables are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.15 per share. Montauk Renewables has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Montauk Renewables will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8573795”.

Analyst Opinion on Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Montauk Renewables in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.97%. The high price target for MNTK is $17.50 and the low price target for MNTK is $17.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Montauk Renewables has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Montauk Renewables has a forecasted upside of 86.0% from its current price of $9.41. Montauk Renewables has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables does not currently pay a dividend. Montauk Renewables does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

In the past three months, Montauk Renewables insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.80% of the stock of Montauk Renewables is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.51% of the stock of Montauk Renewables is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK



Earnings for Montauk Renewables are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.15 per share. Montauk Renewables has a P/B Ratio of 8.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here