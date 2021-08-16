CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT (NASDAQ:CCNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

MOTUS GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Motus GI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.41) per share. Motus GI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOTUS GI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Motus GI in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Motus GI stock.

EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EYEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.77) earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.48) per share. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYEG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TCI)

