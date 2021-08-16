, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Earnings results for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Mustang Bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Mustang Bio has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.83) per share. Mustang Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mustang Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 278.51%. The high price target for MBIO is $13.00 and the low price target for MBIO is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mustang Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.33, Mustang Bio has a forecasted upside of 278.5% from its current price of $2.73. Mustang Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Mustang Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

In the past three months, Mustang Bio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $250,859.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Mustang Bio is held by insiders. Only 25.25% of the stock of Mustang Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO



Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mustang Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here