thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Earnings results for National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

National Bankshares last announced its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

Analyst Opinion on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Dividend Strength: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, National Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.24% next year. This indicates that National Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

In the past three months, National Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $134,189.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.56% of the stock of National Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 29.21% of the stock of National Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH



The P/E ratio of National Bankshares is 15.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of National Bankshares is 15.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.11. National Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

