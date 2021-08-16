Nothing seems to bother Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Earnings results for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.82%. The high price target for NMRD is $17.00 and the low price target for NMRD is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nemaura Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Nemaura Medical has a forecasted upside of 141.8% from its current price of $7.03. Nemaura Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Nemaura Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

In the past three months, Nemaura Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.90% of the stock of Nemaura Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.78% of the stock of Nemaura Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD



The P/E ratio of Nemaura Medical is -29.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nemaura Medical is -29.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nemaura Medical has a P/B Ratio of 19.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

