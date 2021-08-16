How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Earnings results for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Niu Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.8. Earnings for Niu Technologies are expected to grow by 49.06% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.79 per share. Niu Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Niu Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “2198233”.

Analyst Opinion on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.88%. The high price target for NIU is $47.00 and the low price target for NIU is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Niu Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.86, Niu Technologies has a forecasted upside of 63.9% from its current price of $21.27. Niu Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Niu Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

In the past three months, Niu Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.29% of the stock of Niu Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU



Earnings for Niu Technologies are expected to grow by 49.06% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Niu Technologies is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.37. The P/E ratio of Niu Technologies is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Niu Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Niu Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here