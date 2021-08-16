ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:NDRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. ENDRA Life Sciences has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENDRA Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.16) per share. ENDRA Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES? (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Wall Street analysts have given ENDRA Life Sciences a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but ENDRA Life Sciences wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:HTGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has generated ($4.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.93) to ($2.52) per share. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTGM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

ELECTRO-SENSORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ELSE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ELECTRO-SENSORS? (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Wall Street analysts have given Electro-Sensors a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Electro-Sensors wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OTLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Outlook Therapeutics has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Outlook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.23) per share.

IS OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTLK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outlook Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outlook Therapeutics stock.

Outlook Therapeutics