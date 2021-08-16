Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Earnings results for Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Nymox Pharmaceutical last posted its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Nymox Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Dividend Strength: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Nymox Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

In the past three months, Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.00% of the stock of Nymox Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.32% of the stock of Nymox Pharmaceutical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX



The P/E ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical is -10.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 54.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

