Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Earnings results for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oatly Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 30.83 The high price target for OTLY is 35.00 and the low price target for OTLY is 24.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oatly Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 30.83, Oatly Group has a forecasted upside of 82.8% from its current price of 16.87. Oatly Group has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group does not currently pay a dividend. Oatly Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

In the past three months, Oatly Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Oatly Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY



Earnings for Oatly Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from -0.34 to -0.22 per share.

More latest stories: here