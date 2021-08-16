Nothing seems to bother Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Earnings results for Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11.

Ondas last released its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Ondas has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ondas are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.23 per share. Ondas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Ondas will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ondas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.97%. The high price target for ONDS is $22.00 and the low price target for ONDS is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ondas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ondas has a forecasted upside of 110.0% from its current price of $7.62. Ondas has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas does not currently pay a dividend. Ondas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

In the past three months, Ondas insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.18% of the stock of Ondas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS



Earnings for Ondas are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Ondas is -11.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

