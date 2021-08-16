Did they just beat EPS? Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Earnings results for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Ovid Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business earned $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Ovid Therapeutics has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.12 to ($0.75) per share. Ovid Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.90%. The high price target for OVID is $40.00 and the low price target for OVID is $4.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ovid Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.83, Ovid Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 192.9% from its current price of $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Ovid Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

In the past three months, Ovid Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $126,203.00 in company stock. 11.80% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.19% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID



Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.12 to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here