Earnings and Growth Analysis : Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Earnings results for Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paysafe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.49%. The high price target for PSFE is $19.00 and the low price target for PSFE is $15.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paysafe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.78, Paysafe has a forecasted upside of 64.5% from its current price of $10.20. Paysafe has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe does not currently pay a dividend. Paysafe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

In the past three months, Paysafe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE



Earnings for Paysafe are expected to grow by 166.67% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.24 per share. Paysafe has a P/B Ratio of 85.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

